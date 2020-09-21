fresno

The City of Fresno may owe you money. Here's how to claim it

The City of Fresno says they have $467,374 in uncashed utility refunds that have gone unclaimed.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Unclaimed checks are piling up at Fresno City Hall, and there is a chance your name may be on one.

The City of Fresno says they have $467,374 in uncashed utility refunds that have gone unclaimed. The refunds are from an excess of customer's deposits or fees over the last several years.

The Fresno City Council wants to move the money into the city's utilities operating funds in the next few weeks, so anyone with a balance in their name should contact the city soon.

You can check to see if your name is on the city's list by clicking here.

If you would like to request your check, you can call 559-621-7037 or email Finance@fresno.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnosocietyfresnopoliticsfresno city council
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO
Local leaders urge Newsom to let restaurants operate indoors
Creek Fire: Fresno restaurant gives free meals to firefighters
Fresno shootings within hours of each other leave 2 dead
Fresno Police identify alleged killer of 19-year-old boy shot while playing video games
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 27% containment
Newsom gives update on EDD's 2-week reset
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
Man crashes on Highway 99 in Fresno after being shot
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Central California coronavirus cases
Bullets hit cars in front of Clovis home, police say
Show More
Creek Fire: Community shows appreciation for firefighters
Armed suspect shot by police in east central Fresno identified
SQF Complex Fire: 137,508 acres burned, 18% contained
At-risk 65-year-old woman from Merced County still missing
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
More TOP STORIES News