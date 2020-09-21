The City of Fresno may owe you money. Here's how to claim it

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Unclaimed checks are piling up at Fresno City Hall, and there is a chance your name may be on one.
The City of Fresno says they have $467,374 in uncashed utility refunds that have gone unclaimed. The refunds are from an excess of customer's deposits or fees over the last several years.
The Fresno City Council wants to move the money into the city's utilities operating funds in the next few weeks, so anyone with a balance in their name should contact the city soon.
You can check to see if your name is on the city's list by clicking here.
If you would like to request your check, you can call 559-621-7037 or email Finance@fresno.gov.
