Fresno Unified families prepare for scorching start to school year

Experts say kids should carry a reusable water bottle that can be refilled throughout the day to help them stay hydrated.

Between preparing for the triple-digit heat and last-minute school supply shopping, it's been a busy Sunday for Fresno Unified parents and students.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Between preparing for the triple-digit heat and last-minute school supply shopping, it's been a busy Sunday for Fresno Unified parents and students.

Monday marks the first day of school.

With a string of hot days in the forecast, there's one school supply you might want to consider - a reusable water bottle that can be refilled throughout the day to help kids stay hydrated.

In addition to getting ready to face the heat, many people were getting ready to face the classroom at the River Park Target.

From K-12 to college students...

Chinenye Agina is about to begin her first year as a grad student at Duke University in just a couple of days.

"What I really need to get is school supplies like notebooks, binder, textboooks, highlighters... all the little office supplies," she says.

We asked her why she's waiting for the last minute.

"Because things are expensive! And I want to get there first and see what I actually need once I meet the teacher," she says.

School hasn't started yet but the lessons already have.

Back-to-school savings are top of mind for many shoppers.

"When I used to shop with my mom, I would throw things in the cart... but now that I'm actually working, I see why she would be like, 'You only need one of everything'. So growing up I've realized the value of money," says Agina.

And as for that first day of school outfit, you might want to consider something unconventional.

"As much as possible, stay out of the direct sunlight. I know it might seem counterintuitive but wearing long sleeves to protect yourself from directed sun exposure is a good idea," says Ben Wiele with American Ambulance.

That extra adrenaline from the nerves or excitement of the first day of school needs to be considered too - that's a lot of energy, so eat healthy snacks and drink lots of water.

Wiele says hydration is really the key here, and he advises students to start hydrating now.