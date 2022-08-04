Fresno Unified leaders to discuss upcoming school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Fresno Unified is less than two weeks away from the school year starting, district leaders are working to keep families informed.

Superintendent Bob Nelson and other leaders will discuss plans for the upcoming school year Thursday morning at 9 am at Sunnyside High School.

Some of the topics include bus and bell schedules, COVID protocols, safety measures and technology.

Fresno Unified's school year begins on Monday, August 15.

