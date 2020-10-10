education

Attendance rates take a dip during distance learning

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Virtual learning is taking a toll on attendance for some school districts.

Logging on to class isn't always just a click away for students.

"Wi-Fi that works and sometimes doesn't, everything you are dealing with we is dealing with," said Fresno Unified's attendance coordinator Kristi Jackson. "It's just every day different obstacles for kids to get into live instruction."

Fresno Unified started the fall at roughly 90% attendance and said that number is going up every week.

"Some kids were waiting on technology, some technology had broken, so we had to return them, we were figuring out different things with the hot spots," added Jackson.

Now they're up to 93%, normally at this time of year, that number is 95%.

"We're pulling reports all the time to find out who's missing and who's not signing in," added Jackson. "We're reaching out through text message, emails, calls and home visits."

A big barrier is still technology.

"Another large barrier is parents are still working, and they're having to put their kids into daycare still or grandmas watching them," said Jackson.

Central Unified also noticed a slight dip, down just less than 1% from this time last year. They're at roughly 96% attendance.

Clovis Unified has seen attendance between 97-98%. Kings Canyon Unified has seen about 98% attendance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno countyeducationschoolsonline learningcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Some Fresno Unified kids to return to campus starting Monday
Fresno State expands nursing program to South Valley
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Georgia Co. votes to name elementary school after Michelle Obama
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Fresno Unified kids to return to campus starting Monday
Selma mother, her boyfriend accused of torturing 6-year-old boy
Big Fresno Fair back as drive-through dining experience
Fresno Police says 38 gang members arrested in operation to curb shootings
Fresno gives $25,000 grants to businesses to provide outdoor dining
Mountain businesses push on after Creek Fire damages shops
Good Sports: Former Bulldog creates Center Cork wine for a good cause
Show More
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
More TOP STORIES News