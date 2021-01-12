Fresno Unified students get creative in the kitchen for cultural cooking challenge

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is cooking up a fun activity for their families.
Sixth-grader Carlos Sanchez says there's one dish he looks forward to every Christmas.
"I chose to make pozole because we only have it during special holidays like Christmas and New Years'," said Sanchez.
It's a tradition he shares with his family.
"Basically my mom heats them and I help her cut the onions, the lettuce, and all the side dishes," said Sanchez.
Now thanks to Fresno Unified's cultural cooking challenge, it's a tradition he's also sharing with his fellow peers.
"We thought if you're designing something that means something to you to bring healthy, nutritious foods, what if you could also support people in their cooking adventures and tell them how to prepare these," said FUSD teacher Iain Patterson.
As part of the challenge, students submit a recipe for their favorite food item using pictures and videos. They're encouraged to make a dish important to their family's culture.
"What recipe meant something to you, either culturally or for your family?" continued Patterson. "We just wanted them to share their story with us and their recipe."
At the end of the challenge, the recipes will be compiled together in a cookbook celebrating the meals that mean the most to their students.
"They remind me of all the times with family, my grandparents, my aunts, cousins, with all of them," said Sanchez of his favorite meal. "They kind of have a special place to me."
The challenge kicked off over winter break and will go through January 29. For details on how students can submit their favorite recipe visit FresnoUnified.org.
