Fresno Unified offers new winter session to students for credit recovery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is attempting a first. The district is offering a new winter session over the winter break to help students struggling with distance learning.Distance learning is posing a challenge to many students, and for some, grades are not where they should be."We are seeing a reduction in classes being passed by our high school students right now, and we think it's extremely important we help our students make it to the graduation stage," said Fresno Unified Executive Officer of College and Career Readiness, Jeremy Ward.To help, the district is offering its first winter break session to students starting next Monday."The number of students struggling with grades is higher," explained Ward. "It's higher than normal, so we know we have to shift and adjust."The credit recovery option is open for students in 9th through 12th grade, and it's is a vital tool for seniors at risk of not graduating."We can't assume that things are business as usual, and we can't do what we've always done. We're going to have to change our practices," said Ward.About 2,000 students are already registered. Fresno Unified said they plan to keep offering this in the years to come, giving future students the chance to reach their full potential."Helping our 9th, 10th, 11th (grade) students and keeping them on track because we want them to have access to the full array," said Ward.The session is still open to Fresno Unified students. Those interested in signing up can reach out to their high school counselors.