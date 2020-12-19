fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified offers new winter session to students for credit recovery

Distance learning is posing a challenge to many students, and for some, grades are not where they should be.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is attempting a first. The district is offering a new winter session over the winter break to help students struggling with distance learning.

Distance learning is posing a challenge to many students, and for some, grades are not where they should be.

"We are seeing a reduction in classes being passed by our high school students right now, and we think it's extremely important we help our students make it to the graduation stage," said Fresno Unified Executive Officer of College and Career Readiness, Jeremy Ward.

To help, the district is offering its first winter break session to students starting next Monday.

"The number of students struggling with grades is higher," explained Ward. "It's higher than normal, so we know we have to shift and adjust."

The credit recovery option is open for students in 9th through 12th grade, and it's is a vital tool for seniors at risk of not graduating.

"We can't assume that things are business as usual, and we can't do what we've always done. We're going to have to change our practices," said Ward.

About 2,000 students are already registered. Fresno Unified said they plan to keep offering this in the years to come, giving future students the chance to reach their full potential.

"Helping our 9th, 10th, 11th (grade) students and keeping them on track because we want them to have access to the full array," said Ward.

The session is still open to Fresno Unified students. Those interested in signing up can reach out to their high school counselors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationschoolsfresno unified school districtonline learningcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Fresno Unified adds more instruction time for students
Local school districts continue to give out free meals to students
Fresno Unified superintendent, six other CA superintendents oppose Newsom's school plan
FUSD superintendent tributes staff for work during distance learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in reuniting girl with her family
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Show More
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News