Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District is considering starting its next school year with all classes conducted completely online, Superintendent Bob Nelson has said."We have... been discussing a fully digital instructional model to begin our school year," Nelson wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.Nelson added, "This version of digital learning we are considering will not bear a great deal of resemblance to the March 13th emergency decision to close our schools."On Thursday, just four days ago, Fresno Unified was urging parents to make their family's choice, whether they want their children to learn online or come to class for the next school year.Nelson also wrote that so far, 8,800 Fresno Unified students have expressed the desire to begin the year remotely.The decision to go fully digital, however, is not final.Nelson's Monday post comes in the wake of announcements by the school districts in Los Angeles and San Diego - California's two biggest school districts - that the upcoming school year will not start with students taking in-person classes.Cases of COVID-19 in California have seen a resurgence in the last few weeks, with the state recording 8,358 new cases on Sunday and a seven-day average of 8,211 positive cases.Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are also up across California.Gov. Gavin Newsom has responded to the worrying coronavirus resurgence by ordering a major rollback in the reopening of businesses such as salons, gyms and churches.