How Fresno Unified parents are dealing with challenges of remote learning

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Back to school looks very different for the Spencers this fall.

"Instead of back to school clothes shopping, we did back to school shopping for things like a ring light or a school board for my kindergartener so she has a school space," says Shelly Spencer.


With three daughters enrolled in Fresno Unified and both her and her husband working from home, she says the setup took some planning.

"I had to diagram out schedules for everybody and figure out how to get my hours in and it's still a work in progress to see how these work out each week," she says.

They're rearranging schedules and furniture as needed


They're embracing a new normal.

"I try to keep some of the routines that we've done for school going to school like having a certain special breakfast on the first day of the week," says Shelly.

They're also proving that any space can truly be a classroom.
