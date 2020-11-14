education

Over 30% of Fresno homes may have no parents to watch kids while distance learning, study says

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As students continue distance learning, studies show that many may not have a parent at home to help, including kids in the Central Valley.

"They're having to go out and work, and they don't know what's going on with their children's education, and they want to know more but they can't," said Carmen Zamora with Go Public Schools Fresno, "Because they also have to worry they and their children have a roof over their head."

According to a report from Smartest Dollar, roughly 31% of Fresno homes may have no parents to watch the kids.

"I can think of a mom right now working in the fields," said Zamora. "She has had to deal with having to leave her children home alone while she has to go and work and provide for her children,"

Zamora says she and her colleagues have seen this struggle first hand in their effort to work with parents.

"Not only are we facing the problem with child care, but we're also facing the problem with digital literacy because they don't know how to navigate technology," continued Zamora.

A working mom of three, she's learning to navigate some of the same challenges herself.

GoPublic Schools Fresno advises supports and advocates for parents of children in Fresno Unified. For more details on the non profit visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationcoronavirusonline learningcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Madera Unified collects over $12,000 in gift cards for Creek Fire victims
Eye doctors see increase in students with eye strain
Fresno school welcomes students back with new safety precautions
Measure A bond to improve Clovis Unified campuses holding lead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers
Woman suspected in murder of boyfriend arrested, Tulare police say
CA health secretary updates small gathering guidelines
Charcuterie craze hits the Central Valley
You may have to line up at stores if Fresno County goes back into 'purple tier'
Fresno school mascot sparks heated debate about racism
Local hospitals seeing uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Show More
Newsom apologizes for attending birthday party in Napa County
What symptoms does COVID-19 show in children?
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Fire destroys family's home near Lemoore, 6 displaced
2020 Election Results: Joe Biden wins GA
More TOP STORIES News