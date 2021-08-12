fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified board to hold special election to fill trustee spot

The Fresno Unified School District Board of Trustees moved forward with how to replace the District 5 board position.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Unified board to hold special election to fill trustee spot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District Board of Trustees moved forward with how to replace the District 5 board position.

The board originally decided to provisionally appoint someone into the position, but Wednesday, they reversed their decision.

They voted unanimously to call for an election to fill the seat instead of appointing someone.

Whoever gets elected will serve until November of next year. They'll have to run again to hold the position for the remainder of the term through 2024.

The position was previously held by Carol Mills. She died last month following a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

A date for the election has not been set at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationfresno unified school districtspecial election
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
FUSD to receive $8.2 million to help principals ensure equity
Fresno Unified hires counselor focused on preventing suicide
FUSD launches COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites on campuses
Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified desperately need substitute teachers
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News