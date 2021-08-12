FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District Board of Trustees moved forward with how to replace the District 5 board position.
The board originally decided to provisionally appoint someone into the position, but Wednesday, they reversed their decision.
They voted unanimously to call for an election to fill the seat instead of appointing someone.
Whoever gets elected will serve until November of next year. They'll have to run again to hold the position for the remainder of the term through 2024.
The position was previously held by Carol Mills. She died last month following a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
A date for the election has not been set at this time.
Fresno Unified board to hold special election to fill trustee spot
