Fresno Unified has identified seven of those involved in the Bullard High vandalism

Officials say six of the those identified are Fresno Unified students and five are Bullard High School students.Thursday morning, police confirm that images were spray-painted on campus and a Confederate Flag was hung above the school gym. Police also said someone put red-colored dye in the water fountain.Authorities are now going through surveillance footage for more evidence hoping to identify any suspects. Police said there is no credible threat to campus.Meantime, the principal of Bullard High School sent a voice message to parents earlier Thursday morning, saying the vandalism has been cleaned up and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken if any students are found responsible.It is unclear if police will file any criminal charges. Authorities are still investigating a motive.