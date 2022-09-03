Fresno Unified students will soon get free homework help 24/7

Tutor.com provides students of all ages with one-on-one support around the clock from tutors who are experts in their subjects.

Tutor.com provides Fresno Unified students of all ages with one-on-one support around the clock from tutors who are experts in their subjects.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified 7th grader Sandra Villalobos says it's not easy to find a homework helper.

"Most of the time, I ask my older brother, but if he doesn't know, I go on tutor.com," she says.

Tutor.com is an online service that Fresno Unified is providing to its students at no cost. They can call for help, but that's not the only option.

"They have a chat choice which is strictly text so a student can upload a picture of their assignment, then text - 'Hi, I need help with integers'," says instructional superintendent Carlos Castillo.

Students can schedule a session ahead of time or just log in when they feel like it.

"They use a pen and then they can show the work being done and the child can say, 'Ok now let me try one'."

It provides students with one-on-one instruction at all hours of the day.

"After a long day of sports, music, theater, band etc., sometimes they get home at 9 or 10 and they can find that time to use this," says Castillo.

The system is giving students like Sandra that extra assist.

The service is currently available to students from 2-10 pm but by next month it will be offered 24/7.

The district is paying for the service with federal funding.

If your Fresno Unified student wants to access tutor.com, you can log in through their district Clever account.