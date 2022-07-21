Fresno Unified hosting 1-on-1 meetings to help you apply for its jobs

The job openings range from nursing to teaching to bus driving positions and beyond.

You can stop by the Fresno Unified Education Center for application sessions with staff members, who will help you apply for a job with the district.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified has many job opportunities right now and district officials want to help you apply for those openings.

Fresno Unified is currently hosting application assistance sessions on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

"We offer flexibility. We have a large number of schools across the City of Fresno, so it's convenient for your location near your home or even working with your child's school. We have lots of opportunities for you to find employment," said Fresno Unified HR Director Felicia Quarles Treadwell.

You can find more information about these sessions by visiting Fresno Unified's website.