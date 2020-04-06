fresno unified school district

Here's where Fresno Unified students can pick up meals on Good Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District has released information on where students can pick up meals on Good Friday, April 10.

The school district provided the meals during the spring break from April 6 to 9.

For April 10, a district holiday, community partners have stepped forward to fill the gap and provide food.

Click here to see a map of the locations where the meals can be picked up.

Click here to see the list of locations and the time they will be serving the meals.

Despite schools having been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the district has been providing 'grab and go' meals to students every day from 9 - 11 a.m. at 19 sites.

"During this unprecedented time, our families are facing increased unemployment and anxiety. I hope that providing meals can ease their worries," said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
