Coronavirus

Parade held to congratulate Tenaya Middle School students

Vehicles were decked-out with signs and balloons to celebrate students who earned a 3.0 grade point average or higher.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Fresno Unified students couldn't attend a traditional awards assembly at school because of the pandemic, so their teachers, administrators, and families brought the celebration to them.

A car parade rolled through the Tenaya Middle School campus grounds on Thursday night, as accomplished 8th graders picked up their awards and posed for pictures.

Vehicles were decked out with signs and balloons to celebrate students who earned a 3.0 grade point average or higher.

Before Thursday night's parade, students and their families received yard signs to proudly display their accomplishments.

The kids were congratulated for keeping up with their studies despite the challenges of distance learning, as they mark the end of their junior high years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnosocial distancingeducationparadecoronavirusshelter in placecommunityfresno unified school districtcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno County is urging residents to get tested for COVID-19
Fresno buys produce from 30 farmers, donates it to nonprofits
2 young artists from Fresno release song inspired by pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, teen shot during family disturbance in Fresno, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
George Floyd protesters clash with police after shutting Hwy 101 down in NorCal
Fresno County is urging residents to get tested for COVID-19
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Child abuse victims may be especially vulnerable during COVID-19 crisis
Grizzlies to furlough up to 75% of staff
Show More
Fresno buys produce from 30 farmers, donates it to nonprofits
Swap meet season back in effect
Arsonists break into southeast Fresno church, set it on fire for second time today
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Victim hospitalized after second shooting in 2 days at same spot in San Joaquin
More TOP STORIES News