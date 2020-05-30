Parade held to congratulate Tenaya Middle School students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Fresno Unified students couldn't attend a traditional awards assembly at school because of the pandemic, so their teachers, administrators, and families brought the celebration to them.A car parade rolled through the Tenaya Middle School campus grounds on Thursday night, as accomplished 8th graders picked up their awards and posed for pictures.Vehicles were decked out with signs and balloons to celebrate students who earned a 3.0 grade point average or higher.Before Thursday night's parade, students and their families received yard signs to proudly display their accomplishments.The kids were congratulated for keeping up with their studies despite the challenges of distance learning, as they mark the end of their junior high years.