Fresno Unified releases video of altercation between newly-elected board member and student

The Fresno Unified School District has released video of an altercation between newly-elected board member, Maj. Terry Slatic and a student at Bullard High School.In the video, Slatic can be seen walking past the student but soon turns around and approaches the individual. Slatic then grabs the students backpack and starts to pull him in the direction he wants the student to go.The altercation ends with the student breaking free of his backpack and standing toe to toe with Slatic. After that, the student and Slatic both head their separate ways.Fresno Unified officials say they released the video of Friday's incident in response to the California Public Records Act requests.It also stated that law enforcement has turned over its investigation to the District Attorney's office.The district provided a statement, confirming the incident and investigation that reads in part:Slatic has not returned our request for comment.