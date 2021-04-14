community

Advocates for police-free schools share report on officer impacts at FUSD

Fresno Barrios Unidos and Human Impact Partners hosted a community webinar on Tuesday breaking down the data for the district.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Advocates of police-free schools shared research on the impact officers have on minority students in Fresno Unified and offered ideas on bridging the divide.

They claim having officers on campus disproportionately targets children of color and can often leave them with a criminal record before getting a diploma.



Instead, they are pushing for more funding to be spent on student wellness, including restorative justice programs and more psychologists on campus.

The Fresno Police Officer's Association has said in the past removing school resource officers from campus is not only a safety issue, but it can also have a negative impact on a student's well-being.

Just last September, Fresno Unified voted to keep officers and deputies on campuses.

Superintendent Bob Nelson said then he would continue to support having resource officers on campus.
