fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified schools to reopen on August 17

In accordance with the health department's COVID-19 guidelines, everyone on campus will be required to wear masks, and schools will work to ensure six-feet distancing.

FILE (KFSN-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified schools will resume classes on August 17 'for all those who choose to come', the school district's superintendent Bob Nelson announced on Thursday.

He said it is up to parents to choose if they want their students to attend class in-person full-time or to stay at home and pursue e-learning.

He said the district would work to keep students learning from home fully engaged through digital tools, and it might allow students to transition back to class on a quarterly basis.

The superintendent was speaking at a press conference to discuss plans for a safe reopening, and about how school sports and extracurricular activities may resume.



In accordance with the health department's COVID-19 guidelines, everyone on campus will be required to wear masks, and schools will work to ensure six-feet distancing.

However, Nelson said staff and students' 'humanity' and 'dignity' would be kept in mind while enforcing these measures, and there would be flexibility in dealing with those who have different health needs.

Nelson said the district would work to provide masks every day to each staff member and to students at a seventh-grade level and above.

It will also work with parents of younger students to make sure they have masks.

"When kids are not at school, that's really hard for a community," Nelson said.

Nelson asked parents whose kids were ill to keep them home to ensure others on campus stay safe and healthy.

"We are not giving awards for perfect attendance during this COVID situation," he said.

Nelson said the district decided on this plan for reopening after taking parents' feedback into account.

In a survey taken by Fresno Unified, about 75% of parents and guardians who turned in responses said returning to a normal school schedule is best for their student and family.

RELATED: Majority of Fresno Unified parents want their kids back in class

Fresno Unified closed its doors to students in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said schools could begin reopening once the state reached Stage 3 of his reopening plan.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationschoolsfresnofresno unified school districtreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
FUSD employee arrested for sexually assaulting child, police say
Majority of Fresno Unified parents want their kids back in class
FUSD continues distance learning through the summer
No more officers in Fresno schools? Non-profit says it's time for a change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA now requiring residents to wear face masks in 'most' public places
Fresno artists to paint 'Black Lives Matter' in front of City Hall
FUSD employee arrested for sexually assaulting child, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
Video shows moments before theft at Fresno Co. home
Aviators from NAS Lemoore 'safely ejected' from aircraft during training: Navy
Show More
Passenger found shot inside vehicle on Hwy 99 in Merced, CHP says
Fight between brothers leads to police chase across Fresno
Fresno police searching for suspect vehicle possibly connected to May murder
Majority of Fresno Unified parents want their kids back in class
DUI driver crashes car into front yard of southeast Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News