Fresno Unified schools to reopen on August 17

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified schools will resume classes on August 17 'for all those who choose to come', the school district's superintendent Bob Nelson announced on Thursday.He said it is up to parents to choose if they want their students to attend class in-person full-time or to stay at home and pursue e-learning.He said the district would work to keep students learning from home fully engaged through digital tools, and it might allow students to transition back to class on a quarterly basis.The superintendent was speaking at a press conference to discuss plans for a safe reopening, and about how school sports and extracurricular activities may resume.In accordance with the health department's COVID-19 guidelines, everyone on campus will be required to wear masks, and schools will work to ensure six-feet distancing.However, Nelson said staff and students' 'humanity' and 'dignity' would be kept in mind while enforcing these measures, and there would be flexibility in dealing with those who have different health needs.Nelson said the district would work to provide masks every day to each staff member and to students at a seventh-grade level and above.It will also work with parents of younger students to make sure they have masks."When kids are not at school, that's really hard for a community," Nelson said.Nelson asked parents whose kids were ill to keep them home to ensure others on campus stay safe and healthy."We are not giving awards for perfect attendance during this COVID situation," he said.Nelson said the district decided on this plan for reopening after taking parents' feedback into account.In a survey taken by Fresno Unified, about 75% of parents and guardians who turned in responses said returning to a normal school schedule is best for their student and family.Fresno Unified closed its doors to students in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. Gavin Newsom said schools could begin reopening once the state reached Stage 3 of his reopening plan.