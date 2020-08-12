fresno unified school district

Free grab-and-go meals available for Fresno Unified students while distance learning

As Fresno Unified students get ready to plug in for distance learning this fall, the school district is making sure all kids still have access to food for free.

Grab-and-go meals for breakfast and lunch will be available for students to pick up at multiple school sites in Fresno starting the first day of school, August 17.

All students are eligible to receive a meal. Families are able to pick-up meals between 7 and 9 am, Monday through Friday.

Fresno Unified officials say the program is to help ensure their students are fed and prepared for distance learning.

You can grab a meal from one of any of the following 63 schools:

Addams Elementary
2117 W. McKinley Ave.
93728

Anthony Elementary
1542 E. Webster Ave.
93728

Bakman Elementary
580 N. Helm Ave.
93727

Balderas Elementary
4625 E. Florence Ave.
93725

Birney Elementary
3034 E. Cornell Ave.
93703

Burroughs Elementary
166 N. Sierra Vista Ave.
93702

Calwa Elementary
4304 Jensen Ave.
93725

Centennial Elementary
3830 E. Saginaw Wy
93726

Columbia Elementary
1025 S. Trinity St.
93706

Dailey Charter
3135 N. Harrison Ave.
93705

Del Mar Elementary
4122 N. Del Mar Ave.
93704

Eaton Elementary
1451 E. Sierra Ave.
93710

Ewing Elementary
4873 E. Olive Ave.
93727

Figarden Elementary
6235 N. Brawley Ave.
93722

Fremont Elementary
1005 W. Weldon Ave.
93705

Heaton Elementary
1533 N. San Pablo Ave.
93728

Hidalgo Elementary
3550 E. Thomas Ave.
93702

Homan Elementary
1602 W. Harvard Ave.
93706

Jackson Elementary
3733 E. Kerckhoff Ave.
93702

Jefferson Elementary
202 N. Mariposa Ave.
93701

King Elementary

1001 E. Florence Ave.
93706

Kirk Elementary
2000 E. Belgravia Ave.
93706

Kratt Elementary
650 W. Sierra Ave.
93704

Lane Elementary
4730 E. Lowe Ave.
93702

Lawless Elementary
5255 N. Reese Ave.
93722

Leavenworth Elementary
4420 E. Thomas Ave.
93702

Lincoln Elementary
1100 E. Mono Ave.
93706

Lowell Elementary
171 N. Poplar Ave.
93701

Manchester GATE Elementary
2307 E. Dakota Ave.
93706

Mayfair Elementary
3305 E. Home Ave.
93703

McCardle Elementary
577 E. Sierra Ave.
93710

Muir Elementary
410 E. Dennett Ave.
93728

Norseman Elementary
4636 E. Weldon Ave.
93703

Olmos Elementary
550 S. Garden Ave.
93727

Pyle Elementary
4140 N. Augusta Ave.
93726

Roeding Elementary
1225 W. Dakota Ave.
93705

Rowell Elementary
3460 E. McKenzie Ave.
937902

Slater Elementary
4472 N. Emerson Ave.
93705

Starr Elementary
1780 W. Sierra Ave.
93711

Storey Elementary
5250 E. Church Ave.
93725

Thomas Elementary
4444 N. Millbrook Ave.
93726

Turner Elementary

5218 E. Clay Ave.
93727

Viking Elementary
4251 N. Winery Ave.
93727

Vinland Elementary
4666 N. Maple Ave.
93726

Williams Elementary
525 W. Saginaw Way
93705

Winchell Elementary
3722 E. Lowe Ave.
93702

Wishon Elementary
3857 E. Harvard Ave.
93703

Cooper Academy
2277 W. Bellaire Way
93705

Fort Miller Middle
1302 E. Dakota Ave
93704

Hamilton K-8
102 E. Clinton Ave.
93704

Kings Canyon Middle
5117 E. Tulare Ave.
93727

Scandinavian Middle
3232 N. Sierra Vista Ave.
93726

Sequoia Middle
4050 E. Hamilton Ave.
93702

Tehipite Middle
630 N. Augusta Ave.
93701

Terronez Middle
2300 S. Willow Ave.
93725

Tioga Middle
3232 E. Fairmont Ave.
93726

Wawona K-8
4524 N. Thorne Ave.
93704

Yosemite Middle
1292 N. Ninth St.
93703

Bullard High
5445 N. Palm Ave.
93704

Duncan Polytechnical High
4330 E. Garland Ave.
93726

Edison High
540 E. California Ave.
93706

Hoover High
5550 N. First St
93710

Sunnyside High
1019 S. Peach Ave.
93727
