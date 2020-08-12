Free grab-and-go meals available for Fresno Unified students while distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Fresno Unified students get ready to plug in for distance learning this fall, the school district is making sure all kids still have access to food for free.
Grab-and-go meals for breakfast and lunch will be available for students to pick up at multiple school sites in Fresno starting the first day of school, August 17.
All students are eligible to receive a meal. Families are able to pick-up meals between 7 and 9 am, Monday through Friday.
Fresno Unified officials say the program is to help ensure their students are fed and prepared for distance learning.
You can grab a meal from one of any of the following 63 schools:
Addams Elementary
2117 W. McKinley Ave.
93728
Anthony Elementary
1542 E. Webster Ave.
93728
Bakman Elementary
580 N. Helm Ave.
93727
Balderas Elementary
4625 E. Florence Ave.
93725
Birney Elementary
3034 E. Cornell Ave.
93703
Burroughs Elementary
166 N. Sierra Vista Ave.
93702
Calwa Elementary
4304 Jensen Ave.
93725
Centennial Elementary
3830 E. Saginaw Wy
93726
Columbia Elementary
1025 S. Trinity St.
93706
Dailey Charter
3135 N. Harrison Ave.
93705
Del Mar Elementary
4122 N. Del Mar Ave.
93704
Eaton Elementary
1451 E. Sierra Ave.
93710
Ewing Elementary
4873 E. Olive Ave.
93727
Figarden Elementary
6235 N. Brawley Ave.
93722
Fremont Elementary
1005 W. Weldon Ave.
93705
Heaton Elementary
1533 N. San Pablo Ave.
93728
Hidalgo Elementary
3550 E. Thomas Ave.
93702
Homan Elementary
1602 W. Harvard Ave.
93706
Jackson Elementary
3733 E. Kerckhoff Ave.
93702
Jefferson Elementary
202 N. Mariposa Ave.
93701
King Elementary
1001 E. Florence Ave.
93706
Kirk Elementary
2000 E. Belgravia Ave.
93706
Kratt Elementary
650 W. Sierra Ave.
93704
Lane Elementary
4730 E. Lowe Ave.
93702
Lawless Elementary
5255 N. Reese Ave.
93722
Leavenworth Elementary
4420 E. Thomas Ave.
93702
Lincoln Elementary
1100 E. Mono Ave.
93706
Lowell Elementary
171 N. Poplar Ave.
93701
Manchester GATE Elementary
2307 E. Dakota Ave.
93706
Mayfair Elementary
3305 E. Home Ave.
93703
McCardle Elementary
577 E. Sierra Ave.
93710
Muir Elementary
410 E. Dennett Ave.
93728
Norseman Elementary
4636 E. Weldon Ave.
93703
Olmos Elementary
550 S. Garden Ave.
93727
Pyle Elementary
4140 N. Augusta Ave.
93726
Roeding Elementary
1225 W. Dakota Ave.
93705
Rowell Elementary
3460 E. McKenzie Ave.
937902
Slater Elementary
4472 N. Emerson Ave.
93705
Starr Elementary
1780 W. Sierra Ave.
93711
Storey Elementary
5250 E. Church Ave.
93725
Thomas Elementary
4444 N. Millbrook Ave.
93726
Turner Elementary
5218 E. Clay Ave.
93727
Viking Elementary
4251 N. Winery Ave.
93727
Vinland Elementary
4666 N. Maple Ave.
93726
Williams Elementary
525 W. Saginaw Way
93705
Winchell Elementary
3722 E. Lowe Ave.
93702
Wishon Elementary
3857 E. Harvard Ave.
93703
Cooper Academy
2277 W. Bellaire Way
93705
Fort Miller Middle
1302 E. Dakota Ave
93704
Hamilton K-8
102 E. Clinton Ave.
93704
Kings Canyon Middle
5117 E. Tulare Ave.
93727
Scandinavian Middle
3232 N. Sierra Vista Ave.
93726
Sequoia Middle
4050 E. Hamilton Ave.
93702
Tehipite Middle
630 N. Augusta Ave.
93701
Terronez Middle
2300 S. Willow Ave.
93725
Tioga Middle
3232 E. Fairmont Ave.
93726
Wawona K-8
4524 N. Thorne Ave.
93704
Yosemite Middle
1292 N. Ninth St.
93703
Bullard High
5445 N. Palm Ave.
93704
Duncan Polytechnical High
4330 E. Garland Ave.
93726
Edison High
540 E. California Ave.
93706
Hoover High
5550 N. First St
93710
Sunnyside High
1019 S. Peach Ave.
93727
Free grab-and-go meals available for Fresno Unified students while distance learning
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News