Free grab-and-go meals available for Fresno Unified students while distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Fresno Unified students get ready to plug in for distance learning this fall, the school district is making sure all kids still have access to food for free.Grab-and-go meals for breakfast and lunch will be available for students to pick up at multiple school sites in Fresno starting the first day of school, August 17.All students are eligible to receive a meal. Families are able to pick-up meals between 7 and 9 am, Monday through Friday.Fresno Unified officials say the program is to help ensure their students are fed and prepared for distance learning.You can grab a meal from one of any of the following 63 schools:Addams Elementary2117 W. McKinley Ave.93728Anthony Elementary1542 E. Webster Ave.93728Bakman Elementary580 N. Helm Ave.93727Balderas Elementary4625 E. Florence Ave.93725Birney Elementary3034 E. Cornell Ave.93703Burroughs Elementary166 N. Sierra Vista Ave.93702Calwa Elementary4304 Jensen Ave.93725Centennial Elementary3830 E. Saginaw Wy93726Columbia Elementary1025 S. Trinity St.93706Dailey Charter3135 N. Harrison Ave.93705Del Mar Elementary4122 N. Del Mar Ave.93704Eaton Elementary1451 E. Sierra Ave.93710Ewing Elementary4873 E. Olive Ave.93727Figarden Elementary6235 N. Brawley Ave.93722Fremont Elementary1005 W. Weldon Ave.93705Heaton Elementary1533 N. San Pablo Ave.93728Hidalgo Elementary3550 E. Thomas Ave.93702Homan Elementary1602 W. Harvard Ave.93706Jackson Elementary3733 E. Kerckhoff Ave.93702Jefferson Elementary202 N. Mariposa Ave.93701King Elementary1001 E. Florence Ave.93706Kirk Elementary2000 E. Belgravia Ave.93706Kratt Elementary650 W. Sierra Ave.93704Lane Elementary4730 E. Lowe Ave.93702Lawless Elementary5255 N. Reese Ave.93722Leavenworth Elementary4420 E. Thomas Ave.93702Lincoln Elementary1100 E. Mono Ave.93706Lowell Elementary171 N. Poplar Ave.93701Manchester GATE Elementary2307 E. Dakota Ave.93706Mayfair Elementary3305 E. Home Ave.93703McCardle Elementary577 E. Sierra Ave.93710Muir Elementary410 E. Dennett Ave.93728Norseman Elementary4636 E. Weldon Ave.93703Olmos Elementary550 S. Garden Ave.93727Pyle Elementary4140 N. Augusta Ave.93726Roeding Elementary1225 W. Dakota Ave.93705Rowell Elementary3460 E. McKenzie Ave.937902Slater Elementary4472 N. Emerson Ave.93705Starr Elementary1780 W. Sierra Ave.93711Storey Elementary5250 E. Church Ave.93725Thomas Elementary4444 N. Millbrook Ave.93726Turner Elementary5218 E. Clay Ave.93727Viking Elementary4251 N. Winery Ave.93727Vinland Elementary4666 N. Maple Ave.93726Williams Elementary525 W. Saginaw Way93705Winchell Elementary3722 E. Lowe Ave.93702Wishon Elementary3857 E. Harvard Ave.93703Cooper Academy2277 W. Bellaire Way93705Fort Miller Middle1302 E. Dakota Ave93704Hamilton K-8102 E. Clinton Ave.93704Kings Canyon Middle5117 E. Tulare Ave.93727Scandinavian Middle3232 N. Sierra Vista Ave.93726Sequoia Middle4050 E. Hamilton Ave.93702Tehipite Middle630 N. Augusta Ave.93701Terronez Middle2300 S. Willow Ave.93725Tioga Middle3232 E. Fairmont Ave.93726Wawona K-84524 N. Thorne Ave.93704Yosemite Middle1292 N. Ninth St.93703Bullard High5445 N. Palm Ave.93704Duncan Polytechnical High4330 E. Garland Ave.93726Edison High540 E. California Ave.93706Hoover High5550 N. First St93710Sunnyside High1019 S. Peach Ave.93727