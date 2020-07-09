fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified to release learning options available for students when school resumes

FUSD is expected to release learning options for students when the school year resumes in August amid the coronavirus pandemic.
FRESNO, Calfi. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District is expected to release learning options for students when the school year resumes in August amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson will hold a press conference on Thursday at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Fresno Unified says extra assistance may be needed to catch students up this fall

Fresno schools first closed their campuses in March to move to distance learning. Some parents have said that the transition wasn't easy, and many are anxious to know when their kids can return to campus.

California released guidelines for safely reopening schools in May, but it's up to each district to determine a plan for bringing students back to campus.

Fresno Unified said it plans to have some students return to campus, but will offer parents an option for their children to continue distance learning through the school.

RELATED: Fresno Unified schools to reopen on August 17

The school year will start on August 17, officials say.

We will be streaming the press conference live at 2 p.m. Check back here to watch it live.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
