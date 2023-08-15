Fresno Unified students return to class, added student support this year at Sequoia Middle School

Fresno Unified Students returned to the classroom Monday, but faculty and staff have been hard at work ahead of the first day of school.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified Students returned to the classroom Monday, but faculty and staff have been hard at work ahead of the first day of school.

Lisa Milazzo, the Campus Culture Director at Sequoia Middle School had pencils in place and desks and chairs gathered together the week before school.

"I'm just really excited to have our students back on campus. I love the energy they bring, I love how excited they are at the beginning of the year. It's contagious," Milazzo said.

Down the hall, 8th-grade math teacher Megan Parrish was still working to organize desks, chairs and supplies needed by students.

The campus and most of the staff will be familiar for returning students, but new this year is extra support on campus for students struggling with their mental health or drug use.

She says faculty and staff will be looking for signs a student needs extra support and will be able to direct them to those services, if necessary.

"It's right on campus, it's confidential, they can ask for help and not be afraid to ask for it," Parrish said.

Faculty and staff say they're looking forward to a great year.

