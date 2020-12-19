Fresno Unified superintendent uses music to show appreciation for employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson is warming hearts this holiday season -- and showing his appreciation for the teachers who have worked so hard to make remote learning possible this school year.He broke out his musical chops -- and sang a special tribute for staff members across the district.The Fresno Unified School District released the music video on Instagram last night.District officials say the Superintendent put the video together to show his deepest gratitude for all the employees who have made the best of a challenging year.