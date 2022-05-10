More controversial social media posts involving Fresno Unified students found

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community leaders, students and district leaders are continuing to speak out about more destructive social media posts involving Fresno Unified students.Over the weekend, multiple social media pages surfaced that included racist images, wording and photos of black Fresno Unified students posted without their consent.This comes after a photo spread on social media last week showing a student in the Bullard High weight room wearing something on his head that resembles the hoods worn by members of a white supremacist group.On Monday, Fresno Unified Trustee Keshia Thomas alongside students, school and community leaders hosted the press conference addressing the instances of what she is calling "racial intimidation."Trustee Thomas is calling for a special investigative commission to study the district and its response to racism against students.Black Student Union members from Bullard also expressed their frustration with their interactions at school."We are going to keep doing this until we get some changes," Thomas said. "We are going to keep doing this until we get our commission, until we get our students in a situation where they can discuss freely their true root issues."Last Friday, Superintendent Nelson pledged to pursue disciplinary action against those involved in the photo from the Bullard High weight room, along with cultural sensitivity training.