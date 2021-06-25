fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified summer enrollment numbers up, students can still register

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Unified summer enrollment numbers up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is setting new records for summer school enrollment.

In 2019, Fresno Unified had less than 12,000 students enrolled in summer school. This year, they already have over 17,000 students enrolled and students are still signing up.

For AP Human Geography teacher Lauren Jacquez, it's a relief to have her students back in the classroom.

"I feel like I'm a real teacher again, where as before, when everything was at home and online, I just felt like I was talking to myself most of the time," said Jacquez.

These days, summer session is in full swing.

"When that roster came out, I had about 65 students on it," added Jacquez.

Compared to previous years, Fresno Unified' s summer enrollment has increased by about 5,000 students.

"It's certainly higher than it was before COVID times, " said FUSD Assistant Superintendent of College and Career Readiness Jeremy Ward. "I think a lot of our students and families know we're going to learn more and learn better when we're in person, as opposed to if we're at home."

The district is trying to get as many kids back in the classroom as possible for credit recovery, catch up and a chance to work ahead. To accommodate, they've split students into morning and afternoon groups.

"We want connection with our friends, teachers and what's going on at school," said Ward. "It's not the same at home."

Fresno Unified has even added extra weeks to the summer schedule and expanded the number of courses they're offering.

"I've been teaching 27 years, I just missed feeling like a teacher, and now feeling like a teacher again," added Jacquez.

The district says they still have room for students to enroll and it's not too late to register. Summer school runs through end of July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
FUSD to receive $8.2 million to help principals ensure equity
Fresno Unified hires counselor focused on preventing suicide
FUSD launches COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites on campuses
Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified desperately need substitute teachers
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News