Challenging school year draws to a close for Fresno Unified

The last day of school is Friday and school is back in session on August 12.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A school year like no other is coming to a close for Fresno Unified staff and students just months after they returned to in-person learning in the early spring.

Deborah Marques, principal at Hamilton K-8 School in central Fresno, says despite the challenges that came along with virtual and later hybrid learning, parents and staff stepped up for students.

Fresno Unified superintendent Bob Nelson says after the loss of time inside the classroom the past year, the district will double down on summer school as an option for kids to get caught up.

"As compared to previous years, we are actually going to have a full load of summer school that's going to go the bulk of the summer," says Nelson.

Students will also have a chance to make up learning next year with more daily instruction time.

School days will be extended by thirty minutes for the first semester.

As the year comes to an end, so does the option for online learning.

Next year, all instruction will happen five days per week in person.

Online distance learning will only be through the district's ELearn academy

