Parents react to Fresno Teachers Association's vote to authorize strike

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parents are reacting to the news of the Fresno Teachers Association's vote to authorize a strike.

Some are worried about their children's education and others say they'll support the teachers by keeping their students home.

Fresno Unified teachers could be hitting the picket line next Wednesday, November 1st.

Some families in the district plan on joining them.

"I hope it works out for them. And I have their back. We have to have each other's back now," said Brenda Juniel, the grandmother of a student.

The union and some parents on social media have suggested keeping kids home during a strike is the best way to ensure it ends quickly.

"I think the parents need to be prepared, make sure they have work for the kids to do at home. They could do it at home. and then they won't be behind," Juniel explained.

Other parents say they were worried about the strike.

"I'm concerned about what my child is going to miss out on as far as education. They already have missed out a lot during COVID, that was a whole year of their life taken away," said a parent who didn't want to be named.

They added that they hope the district and union come to a resolution before it reaches the picket line next week.

Aurora Vasquez, a Fresno High School student, says she's concerned about what she'll be learning and the impact on her future.

"I'm worried more about my grades what's going to happen to my grades while they're gone?" asked Vasquez.

The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher, is also expressing her concerns.

In a statement sent to Action News, Cantwell-Copher wrote:

"We can all agree that students being in the classroom with the teachers they know and trust is the best-case scenario for their learning, health, safety and well-being. For this reason, it is my sincere hope that both parties will come to an agreement as soon as possible and remain committed to achieving their goals with uninterrupted student learning."

