society

Fresno Unified superintendent sings tribute to staff for work during distance learning

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson is warming hearts this holiday season.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson is warming hearts this holiday season.

The superintendent showed his appreciation for teachers who have worked so hard to make remote learning possible this year.

Nelson sang a tribute for staff members across the district.

The Fresno Unified School District posted the video on Instagram Saturday night.

District officials said Nelson put the video together to show his gratitude for all the employees who have made the best of a challenging year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationsocietyfresno unified school districtonline learning
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Action News Morning Update
Powerball now $640M and Mega Millions reaches $750M
Visalia motel converted into housing for homeless
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News