Fresno Unified superintendent sings tribute to staff for work during distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson is warming hearts this holiday season.The superintendent showed his appreciation for teachers who have worked so hard to make remote learning possible this year.Nelson sang a tribute for staff members across the district.The Fresno Unified School District posted the video on Instagram Saturday night.District officials said Nelson put the video together to show his gratitude for all the employees who have made the best of a challenging year.