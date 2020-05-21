Coronavirus

Fresno Unified sends WiFi-equipped school buses to elementary school

The buses will be in place through Friday between 10 am to 1 pm and will return next Tuesday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is lending an assist by sending WiFi-equipped school buses to Kirk Elementary.

The southwest Fresno neighborhood was identified by the district as one lacking WiFi access.

"It's a great tool for kids who maybe don't have internet at home. The kids that still want to continue learning and engaging with their teachers and their classmates, this gives them a couple of hours every day," said Amy Idsvoog of the district.

The district school year ends June 4th.

In April, Fresno Unified started handing out laptops and tablets to help students with remote learning though some families don't have WiFi.

"Having the buses here to do that for a couple of hours every day here at Kirk can bridge that gap. And so piloting here at Kirk and hopefully depending how it goes, we might be able to expand it to other areas in need as well," said Idsvoog.

The district recommends adults accompany kids to Kirk since it is an unsupervised site.

