Motorcyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says a person is in critical condition after being hit by a car while on a motorcycle Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to a call just before 6 p.m. near W. Dakota and N. West Avenues.

Authorities say the BMW was going north, making a left turn on Dakota, while the person on the motorcycle was going south.

The BMW turned in front of the motorcycle failing to yield to oncoming traffic, leading to the collision.

The person on the motorcycle was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the BMW stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.
