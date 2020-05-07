Fresno Police hunting for driver who hit and killed woman crossing Olive Ave.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the driver who hit a woman crossing the street in central Fresno on Wednesday night.Fresno officers found the woman in her fifties on East Olive Avenue near Fisher street around 9:30 pm.They rushed her to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.Investigators say she was crossing Olive when she was hit by a four-door sedan, traveling east.The driver took off from the scene before officers arrived.The victim has not been identified.If you have any information on the hit and run, you're asked to call Fresno Police.