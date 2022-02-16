Fresno street vendor robbed on Valentine's Day, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A violent attack on Valentine's Day.Police are searching for the man who robbed a southeast Fresno vendor.The crime was caught on camera and has spread quickly on social media.It happened Monday evening near First and Tulare.The suspect can be seen walking up to the vendor. He then takes several large items and walks off.The family members running the shop try following him but he then starts swinging at them.Four of the victims suffered minor injuries in the attack.Police have launched an investigation into the robbery."It's unacceptable," says Felipe Uribe with Fresno police. "Hard-working people trying to make ends meet. The family, it was a family of people trying to make ends meet on Valentine's Day. This random person with nothing better to do comes and starts taking their stuff."Anyone with information about this attack or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact Fresno Police.