Fresno artist paints beautiful mural of murdered street vendor

A Valley artist is honoring the food vendor who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mourning members of the Fresno community watched on as the face of Lorenzo Perez, the street vendor killed on Sunday, became a permanent fixture in southwest Fresno.Omar Super Huerta, known for his murals across Fresno, is memorializing Perez along C street, hoping his portrait will bring a sense of comfort to the grieving family."We're just trying to find answers, but we're out here to support the family," Huerta said.A few faces down is another Fresno street vendor who was killed less than 5 months ago.The son of Jose Rivera says he knows the pain the Perez family is feeling all too well as he also came to the mural site to show his support and stand in solidarity."My dad passed in an almost identical way. We just wanted to come here to show that we're here for them and here to send prayers and love, no one should feel alone right now," he said.Since Perez's death, supporters throughout the city, state, and even country have come together to raise over $100,000 through an online fundraiser.And assistance is still coming in.Mike Oz with Fresno Street Eats said they're partnering with Tradecraft Farms out of Los Angeles to put on a two-day taco fundraiser in April, turning food truck dining into donations for the Perez family.Local organizations and community members are organizing a vigil for the father of four Sunday, making sure Perez's death isn't in vain.