Fresno veterans home increases security in wake of Napa County hostage situation

Outside of the Fresno Veterans Home of California, the gates were closed during business hours, following the deadly shooting at a state veterans facility some 200 miles up north in Yountville.It is where Tom Uribes' 96-year-old father, a World War II vet, lived for about 20 years."We were really upset to hear about that, he's got a lot of friends that he left there when he came over to Fresno," Uribes said.Public Information Officer, Julie Cusator, says because of Friday's tragedy, increased security for its 300 residents and staff became even more of a top priority."The front gate which is usually open during business hours was closed so that we can monitor guests," Cusator said. "We have a hi-tech surveillance system here at the home so we are keeping an eagle eye on everything. We are also in touch with our sister agency, CHP and they are doing extra drive-bys throughout the day."A welcome sight for Uribes, who is relieved that his father made the move there three years ago.