VETERANS

Fresno veterans home increases security in wake of Napa County hostage situation

EMBED </>More Videos

Outside of the Fresno Veterans Home of California, the gates were closed during business hours, following the deadly shooting at a state veterans facility some 200 miles up north in Yountville. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Outside of the Fresno Veterans Home of California, the gates were closed during business hours, following the deadly shooting at a state veterans facility some 200 miles up north in Yountville.

It is where Tom Uribes' 96-year-old father, a World War II vet, lived for about 20 years.

"We were really upset to hear about that, he's got a lot of friends that he left there when he came over to Fresno," Uribes said.

Public Information Officer, Julie Cusator, says because of Friday's tragedy, increased security for its 300 residents and staff became even more of a top priority.

"The front gate which is usually open during business hours was closed so that we can monitor guests," Cusator said. "We have a hi-tech surveillance system here at the home so we are keeping an eagle eye on everything. We are also in touch with our sister agency, CHP and they are doing extra drive-bys throughout the day."

A welcome sight for Uribes, who is relieved that his father made the move there three years ago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
veteranshostageFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VETERANS
Valley veterans take the flight of a lifetime
Central Valley Honor Flight holds benefit to raise money for future flights
VA hospital expanding into Clovis
Army vet wins U.S. citizenship after long legal fight
A hero's homecoming 74 years later
More veterans
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News