After rash of violence, Fresno community meeting to be held on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A community-wide meeting will be held Friday night to discuss the recent rash of violence in Fresno.The meeting will start at 6 pm at the Hinton Community Center.Fresno police recently put more patrol units on the streets after seeing a sharp increase in shootings and homicides this year.The department said Fresno had 475 shootings, which is 220 more than last year.Homicides are also rising, with at least 35 people killed this year.Several members of the Fresno Police Department will be at the meeting to answer questions.The community center is located at Fairview and Church in southwest Fresno.Anyone can attend, but people will be asked to stay in their cars for the socially-distant, drive-in meeting.