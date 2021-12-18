fresno state bulldogs

Bulldogs defeat Miners 31-24 to become New Mexico Bowl champions

With this victory, the Dogs have achieved a ten-win season, their third in the past five years.
EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldogs defeat Miners 31-24 to become New Mexico Bowl champions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday defeated the UTEP Miners 31-24 to win the 16th annual PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl.

With this victory, the Dogs have achieved a ten-win season, their third in the past five years (the other two were in 2017 and 2018). It is also the team's first Bowl Game win since 2018.

The Bulldogs now have some positive momentum heading into 2022, with Jeff Tedford back for his second stint as head coach.

The game was held at University Stadium in Albuquerque.



After withdrawing his name from the transfer portal, it was unclear if Jake Haener would start the game. But number nine did play, while senior running back Ronnie Rivers did not because he is still nursing a previous injury.

Jordan Mims started in his place and was named the game's offensive most valuable player for his performance. He ran for 165 yards and two touchdown and caught five passes for 71 yards

Taking advantage of Mims was a key part of the game plan, said Bulldogs interim head coach Lee Marks.

"We knew we were going to be able to rely on Jordan," he said. "To be honest, he's such a good player. One cut, get vertical, just downhill. He told me coach, 'I'm not going to get tired. And he did not. That's tremendous for him."

Safety Elijah Gates was named the defensive MVP.

(with inputs from the Associated Press)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnosportscollege footballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
College football bowl season takeaways - Analysis of every game
Air Force, Fresno State meet in conference play
Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Fresno St. 65-55
Fresno State, Boise State start conference play
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News