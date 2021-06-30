water

Water deliveries ending early for local farmers as dry conditions continue

Famers hoped more water could be delivered in July, but that won't be the case.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Water deliveries ending early for farmers as dry conditions continue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year's surface water flow through Fresno Irrigation District canals is one of the shortest in history.

In a few weeks, this canal near Stan Morita's Biola farm will run dry because the 2021 water delivery season lasted for just the month of June.

"I can't remember when we only had one month of Fresno Irrigation District water," Morita said.

"Back in 2015, it was very similar," says FID General Manager Bill Stretch. "It was about the same duration. Probably prior to that, it would be 1977."

Without canal deliveries, farmers in FID will rely on their pumps for the rest of the season.

RELATED: 'California is now in a new climate:' Stanford scientist explains state's heat wave, dry conditions

"It takes much longer to irrigate with my pump, which is run by electricity rather than the canal water, which is coming from the mountains," Morita said.

Morita expects his well will provide enough water to develop a large crop of Thompson seedless grapes.

Many farmers will pay a lot more to PG&E this year to irrigate.

Morita says instead of taking four days to move canal water, he'll have to pump well water for two weeks, 24 hours a day.
"Last month, for a couple of weeks, it was over $1,000 and that's one irrigation," he said. "I've done two already and I'll have to do at least two more this year."

FID irrigation runs typically last five or six months as 450,000 acre-feet of water are moved around the district.

RELATED: Valley's dry conditions could lead to more mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus
EMBED More News Videos

As California deals with another drought year, less water could mean more mosquitoes carrying a potentially life-threatening virus.



During a year of extreme drought, Stretch says the snowpack didn't produce much water to deliver.

"We're only going to divert around 175,000 acre-feet of water into the district," he said.

In addition to the water challenge, Morita is also trying to protect his drop from the intense valley heat.

"Keep the leaves the canopy over the fruit, kind of protect the fruit but we still want the air to travel underneath," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countyfresnowaterwater conservationagriculturecalifornia waterfarmingdrought
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER
Parents sue in N. Texas boy's death from brain-eating amoeba
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
The next extreme sport is here - eFoiling!
Merced River water sample shows poisonous toxin from algae bloom
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News