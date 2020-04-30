Fresno water tower lights up blue for frontline workers of COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The water tower near Palm and Nees Avenues in northwest Fresno lit up with blue stars to honor local frontline heroes during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday night.
The legs of the water tower glimmered blue to recognize healthcare workers, first responders and essentials workers serving the community.
Other cities across the U.S. honored workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic with the same gesture.
