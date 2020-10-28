fresno

Fresno's one-day watering schedule starts November 1

Residents are encouraged to conserve water during the cooler months of the year.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno will begin its one-day outdoor watering schedule on November 1.

Residents are encouraged to conserve water during the cooler months of the year.

Restrictions are for your lawn, garden, pool or anything that requires a large amount of water.

If your address ends with an odd number, you can water on Saturdays. If it's an even number, your watering day is Sunday.
