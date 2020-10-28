Fresno's one-day watering schedule starts November 1

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno will begin its one-day outdoor watering schedule on November 1.Residents are encouraged to conserve water during the cooler months of the year.Restrictions are for your lawn, garden, pool or anything that requires a large amount of water.If your address ends with an odd number, you can water on Saturdays. If it's an even number, your watering day is Sunday.