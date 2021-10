FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good news, Central Valley!There may still be some precipitation left in this season.Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso says there's increasing evidence of at least a chance of some rain returning late Sunday into Monday.His best estimates are a quarter of an inch of rain in spots and even 3-5 inches of high Sierra snow above 6,000 feet.With the mercury soaring in the last few days and drought conditions are already impacting Valley farmers facing severe water restrictions, any rain is likely to be good news.