Valley residents brave heatwave to attend graduations, go shopping

While some avoided the outdoors, others embraced the hotter weather.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The hottest day of 2021 didn't stop the foot traffic at River Park in North Fresno Tuesday afternoon.

Despite near-record heat, families flocked to the shops and farmers' market for fresh produce, snacks, and sweets.

Cold drinks and ice cream were options to beat the heat.

The Wicked Waffle set up shop and braced for a busy day. The higher the temperatures, the more customers.

"We normally sell about 400 waffles in a matter of four hours," said Victoria Cuevas with the business.

While many tried to keep cool, Dino Garcia brought the heat, selling his garlicville salsa.

He says the weather doesn't keep customers away.

"Winter and summer, when it's hot, when it's cold, they are out. People want to get something to eat, just walk around."

At Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Clovis, graduation programs doubled as makeshift fans.

The Clovis North High School graduation landed on the hottest day of the year yet.

Lorie Miranda was one of many parents who arrived as temperatures peaked - two hours ahead of the ceremony to get a prime spot in the bleachers.

She came prepared with a family-size umbrella in tow.

But Lorie says she's just happy to be here. Because of the pandemic, families weren't sure a graduation would be held in person.

"I am just excited that they are able to get this. It's more of a sense of normalcy again, so I am excited," she said.

Isaiah Solis' family says withstanding the weather is well-worth seeing their 18-year-old graduate with honors.

The heatwave continues Wednesday so do those outdoor graduations at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

