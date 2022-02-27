100 patients receive free dental care at Fresno clinic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rithy Riel stepped in line at 4 am on Saturday morning.He's one of dozens of patients who showed up to Willow Dental Group for their 9th annual Dentistry of Hope event.The annual event offers free dental care to roughly 100 adults."You can come as you are. You don't need to show proof of anything. We're just getting people registered," said Annika Anderson with the dental group.Each patient chooses between a cleaning, filling, and extraction - costly services they're offering free of charge."A tooth extraction is 400 bucks. It's worth it, waiting in line, it's nothing. It's worth it to be here," said Riel.Said Anderson: "It's why we do this. We want people to be touched in a way that's beyond their care. It gives people hope."Staff say it's all to put a smile on each patient's face."I'm very grateful. It's a blessing. I appreciate the doctors spending their weekends," said Riel.Willow Dental Group will also offer a free cleaning day specifically for kids this fall.