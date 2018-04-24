Fresno woman arrested for aiding couple in the torture and murder of Hanford man

A Fresno woman is in police custody after detectives believe she helped a couple in the murder of a Hanford man.Police arrested 43-year-old April Striggles who is accused of aiding Jose and Stacie Mendoza in the crime. Last week, the Mendoza couple pleaded not guilty to charges of beating, torturing, and killing Kenneth Coyle at his home.Hanford police said Striggles offered authorities details to her involvement in trying to cover up the crime scene at Coyle's home.Striggles is booked into the Kings County jail on a no-bail warrant. Meanwhile, Jose and Stacie Mendoza will be back in court on May 21st for their pre-trial hearing.