HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Fresno Woman arrested for human trafficking in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fresno woman who was spotted with a missing girl in downtown San Bernardino was arrested Monday on suspicion of human trafficking and pandering, officials said. (KFSN)

A Fresno woman who was spotted with a missing girl in downtown San Bernardino was arrested Monday on suspicion of human trafficking and pandering, officials said.

San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force investigators were on surveillance to find a runaway who may be a human trafficking victim when they saw Nicole Williams walk with the girl to a vehicle near the 600 block of Sixth Street and attempt to leave, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop and, through investigation, determined that Williams, 19, was trafficking and pandering the girl. Williams was arrested and transported to the Highland Police Department for an additional interview.

The girl was rescued and released to San Bernardino County Department of Child and Family Services.

Williams was later taken to Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and booked for felony charges of human trafficking and pandering. Bail is set in the amount of $150,000.

This investigation is ongoing. Investigators believe there may be other unidentified victims and ask that anyone with information, call the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force at 909-387-8400. To remain anonymous, contact WeTip at 888-78-CRIME (27463) or visit the website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Human Trafficking
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Bay Area child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Labor crew supervisor convicted of human trafficking
2 arrested after missing teen found in Hanford
Madera Police arrest 2 men for sex trafficking
Man arrested in West Central Fresno for human trafficking
More Human Trafficking
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News