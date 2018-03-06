Fresno Woman arrested for human trafficking in SoCal

A Fresno woman who was spotted with a missing girl in downtown San Bernardino was arrested Monday on suspicion of human trafficking and pandering, officials said.San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force investigators were on surveillance to find a runaway who may be a human trafficking victim when they saw Nicole Williams walk with the girl to a vehicle near the 600 block of Sixth Street and attempt to leave, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release.Investigators conducted a traffic stop and, through investigation, determined that Williams, 19, was trafficking and pandering the girl. Williams was arrested and transported to the Highland Police Department for an additional interview.The girl was rescued and released to San Bernardino County Department of Child and Family Services.Williams was later taken to Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and booked for felony charges of human trafficking and pandering. Bail is set in the amount of $150,000.This investigation is ongoing. Investigators believe there may be other unidentified victims and ask that anyone with information, call the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force at 909-387-8400. To remain anonymous, contact WeTip at 888-78-CRIME (27463) or visit the