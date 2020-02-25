Fresno woman charged with attempted murder after slamming car into another woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jurors watched wide-eyed Monday as surveillance cameras showed the moment Latoya Crama was hit.The victim's front tooth is still chipped from the day a shouting match with the defendant turned into a violent collision in the Zak's Market parking lot.The problem began that morning when Monique Cooper hollered out "Hi" to Crama's daughter from her window.There's bad blood between the women related to the little girl's father and his new girlfriend."It's regarding my child," Crama said. "I don't know if anybody can relate, but again, that's my daughter. She had nothing to do with this situation. Like I said, it was an attempt to taunt me."Cooper didn't show much reaction when the victim said she was being bullied, but Cooper's attorney claimed his client was the one who was being antagonized, spit on, intimidated and yelled at before the dramatic hit and run."Monique didn't seek out any fight that day, it was brought to her," says Defense Attorney Gerald Schwab. "And she reacted like a rash, impulsive young lady."Prosecutors say when Cooper hit the gas, she meant it. Even though the argument seemed to have ended, it clearly wasn't over yet."On May 3, when the defendant hit Latoya Crama with her car, she intended to kill her," says Deputy DA Prathna Mehta. "And I'm going to ask you to return a verdict of guilty."Jurors were shown pictures of the victim's injuries; cuts on her head, a broken toe and neck trauma.She spent three days in the hospital but told jurors she is still in pain from the emotional trauma of that day.Cooper does not have any prior criminal history. If she's convicted, she could spend 10 years to life in prison.