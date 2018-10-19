FATAL FALL

Fresno woman dies after falling off cliff in Madera County

KFSN Staff
The Madera County Sheriff's office says a 37-year-old Fresno woman died after falling 50 feet off a cliff on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Jamie Eischen was hiking near Cascadel Falls when she stepped on a pile of debris that gave way near the edge of a cliff. She fell approximately 50 feet landing on a granite slab and then rolled into the water.

The man she was hiking with got her out of the water and began to perform CPR. However, when she didn't regain consciousness, he decided to call 911. Cal Fire responded and performed life-saving measures, but was unable to revive her.

Deputies say Eischen was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, preliminary investigation suggests the fall was an accident. Toxicology results are pending, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor. If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.
