Homicide investigation underway after Fresno sheriff's deputies find 44-year-old woman dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies said they found a 44-year-old woman dead after receiving a 911 call from her husband.

Deputies are investigating the death as a homicide.

The husband said he found his wife dead on the driveway near McKinley Avenue and Temperance Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News throughout the day for more.