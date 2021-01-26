Fresno State wrestler arrested for rape, jail records show

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned that a 21-year-old Fresno State wrestling student was arrested on a felony rape charge last week.Fresno State Athletics confirmed on Tuesday that Isaiah Perez was part of the university's wrestling team.According to booking records from the Fresno County Jail, Perez was arrested on January 22 on one charge of raping a drugged victim.Athletic Director Terry Tumey released the following statement regarding Perez's arrest: