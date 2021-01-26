fresno state

Fresno State wrestler arrested for rape, jail records show

Fresno State Athletics confirmed on Tuesday that Isaiah Perez was part of the university's wrestling team.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned that a 21-year-old Fresno State wrestling student was arrested on a felony rape charge last week.

According to booking records from the Fresno County Jail, Perez was arrested on January 22 on one charge of raping a drugged victim.

Athletic Director Terry Tumey released the following statement regarding Perez's arrest:

"We are aware of the serious allegations involving one of our student-athletes. Fresno State takes matters such as this seriously and will not tolerate acts that are in direct contradiction of our university values that are based on respect for the integrity of every individual. Student-athletes are required to comply with a code of conduct and a standard of excellence. As such, the student-athlete was dismissed from our athletic program. We will continue to evaluate this situation as the legal process moves forward."
