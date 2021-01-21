FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Southwest Airlines has announced its service out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport will begin April 25.
RELATED: Southwest Airlines to offer flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport in spring 2021
The discount airline based in Dallas, Texas, plans to have a daily Fresno flight to and from Denver starting at $69 each way and three flights to and from Las Vegas starting at $39 each way.
Travelers can connect to more than 50 other cities from Denver or Las Vegas.
"We're boldly launching this eagerly anticipated new year by doubling-down on our consistent commitment to California to offer our value and flexibility to now 13 airports in the state," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "Not only does Southwest Airlines celebrate 50 years of service in 2021, we're gratefully acknowledging the support of Californians who have made us the largest air carrier of fliers traveling nonstop to, from, and within The Golden State for 20 consecutive years."
The airline is accepting Fresno bookings immediately online or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.
Southwest Airlines to begin flights from Fresno airport on April 25
Southwest Airlines has announced its service out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport will begin April 25.
AIR TRAVEL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News