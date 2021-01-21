air travel

Southwest Airlines to begin flights from Fresno airport on April 25

Southwest Airlines has announced its service out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport will begin April 25.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Southwest Airlines has announced its service out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport will begin April 25.

RELATED: Southwest Airlines to offer flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport in spring 2021

The discount airline based in Dallas, Texas, plans to have a daily Fresno flight to and from Denver starting at $69 each way and three flights to and from Las Vegas starting at $39 each way.

Travelers can connect to more than 50 other cities from Denver or Las Vegas.

"We're boldly launching this eagerly anticipated new year by doubling-down on our consistent commitment to California to offer our value and flexibility to now 13 airports in the state," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "Not only does Southwest Airlines celebrate 50 years of service in 2021, we're gratefully acknowledging the support of Californians who have made us the largest air carrier of fliers traveling nonstop to, from, and within The Golden State for 20 consecutive years."

The airline is accepting Fresno bookings immediately online or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnocaliforniatravelair travelfresno yosemite international airportfresnoairlinesouthwest airlines
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Trump lifts some COVID-19 travel bans, Biden plans to block
Threats for Inauguration Day lead to airlines banning guns in luggage
US to require negative COVID-19 test for int'l air travelers
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled in Madera County due to shortage in doses
Biden to sign virus measures, requires mask use to travel
California says it's safe to resume Moderna vaccine
Woman killed after SUV crashes into canal in Kings Co.
Fresno receives $15.8M to help residents with rent, utility payments
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
Man wanted by parole officer shot and killed by Fresno police officer
Show More
Valley congressmen attend President Joe Biden's inauguration
Reserve sheriff's deputies shot and killed her son with no cameras to complete the record
Clovis native takes part in inauguration for President Joe Biden
Fauci lays out Biden's support for WHO after Trump criticism
Man hit and killed by car in Kings County, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News