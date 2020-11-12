Direct flights from Fresno to Mexico City now available at Fresno airport

FIRST EVER FLIGHT: About 160 passengers are preparing to board the first direct flight from Fresno to MexicoCity! The twice weekly Volaris flights will have capacity for 179 passengers. Flights depart @FresnoAirport at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday and Sunday. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/fnpbetcfy5 — Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) November 12, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local travelers can now go from Fresno to Mexico City faster than ever.Volaris passengers boarded an inaugural direct flight from the Central Valley to Mexico's capital city.The inbound flight from Mexico arrived just before 11 pm on Wednesday, and the outbound flight is scheduled to depart at 12:30 am.The ribbon-cutting planned for the Mexico City departure included live musical performances by Miel de Agave, a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, and keepsakes for passengers.Bi-weekly flights to Mexico City add a fourth destination operated by Volaris between Fresno and Mexico. Other nonstop Mexican destinations include Guadalajara, Morelia, and León.The Mexico region continues to represent Fresno Yosemite International's number one destination.Volaris will operate the FAT/MEX route with the Airbus A320 aircraft with seating for 179 passengers.Flights from Mexico City to Fresno will arrive on Wednesdays and Saturdays just before 11 pm.Flights from Fresno to Mexico City will depart at 12:30 am on Thursdays and Sundays.