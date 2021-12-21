Fresno Yosemite International Airport preparing for busy holiday travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holidays are here and Fresno Yosemite International Airport is getting ready for thousands of travelers, like the mother from Hanford embracing her son after returning home from basic training."Just being able to see my family, it would be probably the biggest thing for me because it's been a very long seven months," says Private Second Class Carter Costa.Costa reunited with his family after traveling from Fort Huachuca in Arizona.FYI Airport is preparing to welcome thousands of more travelers like Costa with some added festive flare like live music and holiday decor."It kind of gives that whole welcoming holiday vibe, brighten spirits and just welcoming travelers, guest to our airports and visitors as well to our city or region," says Vikkie Calderon with Fresno Yosemite International Airport.The airport saw 15 percent more passenger traffic this past Thanksgiving holiday in comparison to 2019.Calderon says they also expect to be busy around Christmas and New Years, which is why the airport has new services.For travelers who are parking, the airport's four-level parking garage is located right across from the terminal with new features."We have added more than 900 spaces," Calderon said. "If passengers are looking for a parking space, keep in mind our parking space is now open."If you want to save a couple of bucks, there's $8 economy parking near the cell phone waiting area.Calderon also encourages travelers to arrive early -- two hours for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.As COVID is starting to surge in many parts of the country, airport staff is continuing to clean around the clock using high-grade disinfectants.Plus, they added 100 Plexiglas shields.Andrea Lopez traveled from Ohio to be home with her family for the holidays. She says she's still adjusting to traveling in the pandemic."It's a little bit weird to travel with COVID but it also feels really normal, kind of a return to things to as they were before - to be with family, being able to celebrate the holidays a little more normally," she said.